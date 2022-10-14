LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're working on your green thumb, stop by Bernheim Forest Friday for its Fall Plant Sale.
It's happening until 3 p.m. at the Bernheim Visitor Center.
The sale features a variety of native trees and shrubs from Bernheim's very own nursery. That includes bald cypress, white oak, big leaf magnolia and several varieties of Japanese maple.
Plants will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Bernheim members will get a 10% discount on all plant purchases.
