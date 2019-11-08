Bernheim stream

A stream on Bernheim Forest's conservation land.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two longtime supporters of Bernheim Forest have pledged to block a proposed LG&E pipeline, and they're backing that pledge up with tens of thousands of dollars.

Gill and Augusta Holland said they will match any donation to Bernheim's Land Stewardship and Protection Fund up to $50,000.

The challenge continues until the money is raised.

LG&E said the pipeline is needed to serve new and expanded natural gas service in Bullitt County.

Bernheim Forest officials say the project will disrupt the park's land and streams.

