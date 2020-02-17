LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is honoring two mothers and their daughters who were killed in a crash in St. Louis.
Carrie McCaw, 44, her 12-year-old daughter, Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter, Rhyan, were killed Friday as they rode together to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City.
The lights on the Big Four Bridge were lit red Monday evening. Rhyan and Kacey played for the volleyball team 12 Red.
All four of their bodies returned home to Louisville on Monday as thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects.
Funeral arrangements for Carrie and Kacey McCaw have been announced. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Ratterman and Sons from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a mass and burial taking place on Thursday, Feb. 20. Arrangements for Lesley and Rhyan Prather have not yet been announced.
Related Stories:
- Louisvillians line streets to pay respects as 4 killed in St. Louis crash are returned home
- Funeral arrangements announced for Louisville mother, daughter killed in Missouri crash
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.