LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ducks and beer will be on tap at a local brewery in April.
The Longbottom Bird Ranch will be presenting its "Birds & Brews" series at Mile Wide Beer Company on Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 4 p.m.
People can meet, hold and take photos with the ducks while learning about the rescue. The ducks will also have some of their art for sale.
The Longbottom Bird Ranch, based in Cincinnati, rescues all breeds of abandoned or injured domestic ducks on the west side of the city. To learn more about The Longbottom Bird Ranch, click here.
The Mile Wide Beer Company is located at 636 Barret Avenue.
