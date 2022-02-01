LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All Louisville locations of Blaze Pizza are hosting a fundraiser in honor of fallen Louisville Metro Police officer Zach Cottongim this week. 

Officer Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 19 after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was a seven-year veteran with LMPD and leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

On Thursday, 20% of all proceeds at the St. Matthews, Middletown and the Paddock Shops restaurants will go to Cottongim's family.

Bearno's Pizza also hosted a fundraiser for the family in January. 

