LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is looking for people of all ages to enter in to compete for prizes and more than 5,000 blue ribbons in the 2019 state fair.
Competitors can submit entries to 31 categories including culinary, antiques, livestock, home brewing, photography and textiles.
The deadline for general entries is July 1. Any general entry beyond that point is due by July 10 and will include a late fee.
The 2019 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information regarding entries, fees, categories and prizes; please kystatefair.org.
