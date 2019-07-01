LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is missing after a distress call from a boat on the Ohio River prompted a rescue that included both Louisville and Indiana dispatch.
The call made around 6:30 p.m. reported a boat taking on water with two passengers in distress. Louisville Fire & Rescue, Clarksville and New Albany all launched rescue boats.
One passenger was located, but another male passenger is still missing.
No other information is currently available. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.