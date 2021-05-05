LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No more Bon Appetit. It's now "Bone Appetit."
At least that's the name of a new cookbook benefitting Norton Children's Hospital's Heel, Dog, Heal program.
The "Bone Appetit" cookbook compiled by the Norton Children’s Hospital Auxiliary features 300 recipes from hospital employees, volunteers and well-known Louisville restaurants like Cunningham's Creekside, Le Moo, Grassa Gramma and The Village Anchor.
Members of the Women’s Club of the University of Louisville, several neighborhood groups, garden clubs and others also contributed.
There are a variety of dishes in eight sections including heart-healthy, diabetes-friendly and simple, kid-friendly recipes. Plus, there are fun projects like dog biscuits and homemade play dough.
“We could not volunteer in the hospital in 2020," Auxiliary president Christine Schneider said in a news release. "It seemed like a perfect way to stay productive."
The Bone Appetit cookbook is available online for $25 (shipping and handling included). For more information or to order, click here. Money from the cookbooks will benefit the hospital's team of 10 facility dogs and their human handlers that provide emotional support for patients and their families.
Here's a sample recipe from the cookbook:
Ann Weyer’s Apple Streusel
INGREDIENTS:
Crust:
1 box yellow cake mix
1 stick butter
½ c. coconut (optional)
Filling:
4 c. sliced apples
¼ c. brown sugar
¼ c. granulated sugar
1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
½ c. raisins (optional)
Topping:
1 c. sour cream
1 egg
1 T. granulated sugar
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350.
Crust: Crumb together cake mix, butter, and coconut and press in 9x13” pan.
Filling: Mix apples, brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and raisins. Spread over cake mix.
Topping: Beat together sour cream, egg, and 1 T. granulated sugar. Spread over apples.
Bake at 350° for 45 minutes.
Variations: Use peaches instead of apples and omit raisins
