LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana hopes to raise $100,000 in 100 days.
The annual campaign launched Monday in celebration of National Boys and Girls Club week. This week promotes how the club operates on a community and national level to build great futures for America's youth.
The club helps young people develop skills, build character and achieve their full potential. Money from the campaign supports club member scholarships, youth safety and transportation costs.
The Big Four Bridge will be lit up in blue this week to recognize the club's service to the community.
