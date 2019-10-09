LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breast cancer survivors are raising awareness and money by waiting tables.
Women who survived breast cancer are volunteering at some local Tumbleweed restaurants as servers. Each survivor wearing a pink sash is waiting tables to help others going through treatment.
Tumbleweed is donating 15% of all sales on Wednesday to the Power of Pink Gala and the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center. The center offers a variety of free services and can provide wigs, prosthetics and more.
Sharon Kleinert is volunteering as a server at the Floyds Knobs location. She is a five-year breast cancer survivor and wants to be able to give back to the programs that gave her so much.
"I'm lucky to be here," Kleinert said. "You know I think if you've been given the gift of life after cancer, it's only right to give back. You want to be there to support other people who are facing this horrible disease."
These lovely ladies happen to be breast cancer survivors and they’re learning the ropes at Tumbleweed to raise money for the Norton Cancer Institute. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/hATRNjqDIz— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) October 9, 2019
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and the volunteers want to make sure those women know they're not alone. Tumbleweed restaurants in Floyds Knobs, New Albany, Salem and Jeffersonville are taking part in the Give Back Day.
