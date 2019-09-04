LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the unofficial end of summer behind us, folks in Brown County are diving right into fall.
The Convention and Visitor's Bureau has its fall leaf cam up and running. You can go to the county's website to see the foliage any time. The images are updated every 15 minutes.
The bureau says peak viewing time is typically mid-October, but there can be lots of color starting in late September.
The county also asks visitors and residents to share their favorite photos of Brown County's foliage on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #ILoveBrownCounty.
