LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $192 million.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $906 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $852.3 million.
Brown-Forman B shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has dropped 4% in the last 12 months.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.