LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Budget cuts have forced the Louisville Fire Department to shut down a fire company.
The fire station on Rubel Avenue had two fire companies, a truck, an engine and a complement of eight firefighters daily. But now, the union said the companies will combine, and there will only be four firefighters at the station each day.
"If there is ever a fire, and these two units are not available, how long it going to take for a truck to show up?" asked Karen Harris, who lives in Louisville.
The move comes after Louisville Fire and Rescue had to cut $1.7 million from its budget.
"It's going to put us way behind the 8-ball," said Brian O'Neill, president of the Louisville Professional Firefighters Local No. 345. "We're going to be fighting with one hand tied behind our backs and the community is less safe starting today."
The Louisville Fire Chief said he had to eliminate 15 fire positions due to budget cuts, but because of existing vacancies, no one will lose their jobs.
