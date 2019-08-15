LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's budget cuts may mean for a smellier holiday for some Louisville residents.
Typically on holidays, trash and recycling pickup has been delayed by one day, but because of budget cuts, the city will just skip collection completely. The budget cuts were implemented on July 1; the new policy takes effect on the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
So people whose trash or recycling pickup days fall on the actual holiday won't get service at all that week. That means residents must wait until the next normal pickup day before the city picks up the garbage.
Officials say the change is an effort to save money.
