LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's horse racing season, which means Derby party planning is underway for many. This year's party, though, has the chance to be unforgettable.
To celebrate the 145th Kentucky Derby, Budweiser says it is giving one Kentucky resident the chance to have the Budweiser Clydesdales pay a visit to their party this year.
The contest is being run through Budweiser Rewards. Users have to login to see the contest and enter.
The winner will also receive some Budweiser merchandise.
Login here to enter the drawing. The deadline to enter is April 25.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.