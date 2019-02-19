LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sounds of demolition in front of the Kentucky Expo Center will soon be replaced by the sounds of music as a building comes down to make way for three music festivals.
The old Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) building has sat empty for more than a decade, and by Tuesday morning, its demolition had begun.
It's being torn down to make way for Hometown Rising, a new country music festival expected to draw thousands in September. It will take place in the area just to the right of Gate One at the Expo Center.
Two other festivals -- Louder Than Life and Bourbon and Beyond -- will also be held there. Those festivals are being moved from their previous location at Champions Park after rain soaked Louder Than Life and Bourbon and Beyond, causing the festivals to lose thousands of dollars for rain-outs.
The area where the old KYTC District 5 building is located now will be dubbed the Highland Festival Grounds in hopes that flooding won't be an issue like last year.
KYTC District 5 moved out of the building 11 years ago, and it is owned by the state.
There's no word on how long demolition will take.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.