LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police responded to a building collapse in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The collapse took place near the corner of South 22nd Street and West Chestnut Street. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, it was reported shortly after 1 p.m.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time. According to a firefighter on the scene, the building was an abandoned house that was in the process of being remodeled.
