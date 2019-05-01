LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County residents say they aren't happy about a proposed pipeline and a bypass project.
Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers is hearing from residents upset about both issues. LG&E wants to build a 12-mile underground pipeline, part of which is slated to run through Bernheim Forest.
The state is also researching a plan to build a new interstate from I-65 in Bullitt County, passing through Spencer and Shelby counties, and ending at I-71 in Oldham County.
"I really don't know if the bypass is needed," said Summers. "You have to look at what they're going to do to alleviate the traffic in what I'm going to call Jefferson County, or for Louisville."
