LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A road in Bullitt County, Kentucky, is notorious for flooding during heavy rain and causing wrecks.
Now neighbors say they are fed up with the issue and want it fixed.
The water flowing through the neighborhood near Old Preston Highway and Topfield Road might look like it's supposed to be part of a man-made creek or ditch, but people in the area say there's nothing intentional about it. It should be running into a drainage system.
Instead, it's finding its way onto Old Preston Highway.
With heavy rain falling all of Wednesday morning, the road flooded -- and people who drive through it say it's nothing new.
When the temperatures are below zero, they say the road becomes nothing but ice.
The state owns the road. Residents say they have called state officials for help, but but so far nothing has been done to fix the problem.
Some have even reached out to city officials hoping they could help.
Geneva Mahoney says she takes the road almost every day and she's simply tired of the conditions putting people's lives in danger.
"People that's not from this area -- that's not aware of the problem -- they hit it in the dark," she said. "Like I said, we have already had accidents. We have complained and complained to try and get something done. What are they waiting for? Somebody to get killed? Fix it."
KYTC officials tell us workers visited the flooded road Wednesday to check on the issue. They found a drain on private property is being restricted, causing the flood water to spill onto the roadway.
They say they are working to find a solution.
Until then, residents say they will continue driving slowly through the area, or just take a different route.
