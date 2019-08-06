LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer vacation is over for 13,000 Bullitt County students as classes resume Wednesday.
Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the district's top priority is helping every student succeed.
"We realize that we are more than just student achievement scores, and so we're looking and collaborating with the business community and our teachers and parents on what student success looks like for each student," Bacon said.
The district is also working to expand its preschool program and upgrade technology.
