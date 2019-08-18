LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bus lost control and nearly hit spectators in the stands at the Clarksville Superdome on Saturday evening.
Sportsdome says the bus was hit, began to roll and the driver could not bring the vehicle to stop.
The driver crashed through the guard rail and into the wheel fence, which separates the guard rail from the audience.
Reports say a few viewers were sprayed with oil. A boy and his mom were treated by EMT officials for oil burns but are expected to recover.
