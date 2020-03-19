LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelby Park business is making sure families don't have to struggle to feed their kids.
Scarlet's Bakery is handing out sack lunches to any children who need them. Inside the bag, they'll find a sandwich, fruit and a cookie. Families lined up Thursday to receive the lunches, and the business plans to do it again on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at it's location at 741 East Oak St.
The bakery has been a part of the neighborhood for five years and knew this would be the perfect way to give back. Founder = Rachelle Starr said she knows there are many kids who rely on a school lunch to get them through the day.
With the help of neighboring business, Access Ventures, Starr said they were able to prepare nearly 600 meals to hand out for two days.
"The whole community is in fear and anxiety and is worried about how long this is going to last," she said. "So we wanted to do something that was encouraging, that was uplifting, that would just put a smile on somebody's face to be able to get through this time and say, 'We can do this together.'"
If families want to come get a lunch, the bakery asks that only one family at a time come up to the table in order to practice social distancing. If there's enough participation and support, they'll hand out free lunches again until they're forced to close.
Several businesses and school districts are offering free meals for children during the COVID-19 outbreak.
- JCPS has more than 50 distribution sites for free breakfast and lunches including mobile sites. The meals at distributed weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Joella's Hot Chicken is offering free kids meals for children 10 and under at all locations between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with no purchase necessary.
