LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany is getting a little more beautiful with the addition of a new butterfly garden.
Ground was broken Thursday morning for the Monarch Educational Gardens at the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana on Market Street.
The gardens are designed to help in the migration of the monarch butterfly. hey'll have plants native to the area to help with pollination and conservation.
Officials say the gardens will also give the community a chance to learn about nature.
"This garden and what it means to the arts alliance and to the community is really a celebration of art, of nature, of community and life. That's what our goal is," explained Laurie Kemp of the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.
The arts organization got a grant from several local businesses to start the project.
