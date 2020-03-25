LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're feeling like you have cabin fever while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, try taking a virtual farm tour.
The Charlestown Parks Department posted a video on its Facebook page with Indiana Rep. Terry Goodin giving a tour of his farm.
"As you know, Gov. (Eric) Holcomb has asked Hoosiers to shelter in place," Goodin said. "He's asked us to make only essential trips and do essential business. Well, as you know, one of those essential businesses in Indiana is farming."
In the video, Goodin checks on a calf, who is less than a day old. He also feeds the cows and again reminds Hoosiers to follow Holcomb's orders to stay home.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.