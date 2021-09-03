LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Diabetes Camp for Children, better known as Camp Hendon, plans to use a $25,000 grant from the Anthem Foundation to fund a new program.
The money will be used to fund "Summer Camp and Beyond."
Camp Hendon offers medical camping programs to youth with Type 1 Diabetes and their families in Kentucky and Indiana. Money from the grant will be used to help families pay the costs to attend camps where they'll receive educational and emotional support.
Programs offered at Camp Hendon help children gain practical skills to help manage their diabetes while building friendships with others who understand the daily challenges they face. Its medical programs also give parents a break from the constant stress of managing a chronic condition, knowing their kids are being properly cared for.
This is the third year the Anthem Foundation has supported Camp Hendon.
