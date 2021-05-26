LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? A Louisville restaurant is hosting a hiring event next week.
Carrabba's Italian Grill is looking to hire for all hourly positions. Jobs include line and prep cooks, hosts, bartenders, servers, bussers and dishwashers.
The restaurant is hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3.
There will be on-site and virtual interviews at Carrabba's Louisville location on South Hurstbourne Parkway. The restaurant says it offers employees competitive wages, flexible schedules and employee benefits.
To schedule an interview, click here. For more information on available positions, click here.
