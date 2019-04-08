LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Jeffersontown High School are learning a different kind of lesson this week, from a sobering object: a casket.
The Jeffersontown police and fire departments are providing a glimpse into the tragic consequences of underage drinking and driving with a casket in the front lobby.
On Wednesday, juniors and seniors will drive a golf cart with impairment goggles to simulate driving drunk.
Friday, the police department will stage a mock accident involving several students.
