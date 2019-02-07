LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goldie, Athena or Persephone?
The golden eagle tracked by Bernheim Forest has found love, and now officials need the public's help naming her.
The Bernheim team was able to briefly capture the 12-pound female and fit her with a GPS transmitter. Wildlife experts can now track her movements along with Harper, the male eagle they've been tracking since 2015.
The pair roost and fly together.
The winning name will be chosen on Valentine's Day.
