LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Women & Families is opening a new location in southern Indiana.
It will be on the campus of Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville.
The organization that provides help to victims of domestic and sexual violence said it will have space for groups, private areas for one-on-one visits with advocates and a children's room.
Services are set to include counseling, safety planning and legal help.
This new location is expected to open in May 2021. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.
