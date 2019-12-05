LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A charity is making sure Kentucky State Police troopers who died in the line of duty are never forgotten.
The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program is donating 37 holiday wreaths this year. The wreaths will be placed on the grave sites of troopers who lost their lives serving the state.
A nationally recognized charity, The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program was started by the family of Philadelphia Police Officer, John Pawlowski, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 13, 2009.
The wreaths each have a custom blue ribbon with the trooper's name and End of Watch date.
The wreaths placed at each grave site in 2019 will be in honor of Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2015.
