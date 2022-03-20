LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville chef received a special award for helping out the city's police department throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chef Edward Lee was awarded the Community Partnership Award from Lt. Webster for helping feed the department.
The department also thanked Lee for his work with the Lee Initiative, which aims to add more diversity, equality and compassion in the restaurant industry, according to its website.
We wanted to share a Thank You to @chefedwardlee & The Lee Initiative. LMPD’s Lt. Webster recently presented Chef with our Community Partnership award for feeding our officers several times during COVID. We cannot begin to thank Chef & his team for what they did. #LMPD #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/N072HAbO6y— LMPD (@LMPD) March 20, 2022
LMPD said it could not thank Lee and his team enough for they did for the officers and LMPD staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
