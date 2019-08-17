LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Chestnut Street YMCA showcased family art during the second annual FACT Public Art Exhibit with Families are Artists, Creators and Teachers.
The event features pieces from families in the Russell neighborhood alongside local non-profit organizations and artists.
FACT works to empower local families through art and creation and allows everyone to focus on their pasts and inspirations.
"It allows families to really have a solid picture," project manager Alex Bain said. "Not with an iPhone, not with a camera, not with a TV -- a truly aspirational sense of where they can go together."
Activities during the kickoff event included live caricature drawings, spoken word poetry, cultural dancing, theatrics and the interactive exhibit itself. Mayor Greg Fischer also attended the event for a meet and greet.
Happy to spend some time at the Chestnut Street YMCA celebrating the art of FACT (Families are Artists, Creators and Teachers)! pic.twitter.com/G1dvb3GjjV— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 17, 2019
Local artists had their work displayed, and families could also create new art to take home.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.