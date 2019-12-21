LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — What started as a small event among friends has become a big way to give back to people in west Louisville.
The Christmas Giveback began when a group of friends decided to gather donations and hand them out to people at empty lots throughout west Louisville. The event has since grown big enough to be held at the Portland Community Center, where hundreds of donations were collected and handed out to families throughout the community Saturday.
"We have brand new toys, brand new clothes, shoes, gently used clothes, gently used toys, shoes, purses, plenty of coats," event organizer Brittney Harrison said. "Everything's free. We just came together with our friends and family and anybody who wanted to donate."
