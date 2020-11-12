LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can spend Christmas Vacation with the Griswolds, virtually.
The Kentucky Performing Arts Center will stream "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" later this month, with a special appearance from Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo. The actors will lead the audience through the live event and share fan-favorite clips, their favorite memories, and also answer some questions.
The virtual event is set for Nov. 28. Tickets are $25 per device, and VIP tickets include a meet and greet with the stars. You can buy tickets at KentuckyPerformingArts.
