Churchill Downs sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs begins its 130th fall meet Sunday with a trick-or-treat event for children ages 12 and under.

Family Adventure Day will feature a pumpkin patch, meet and greets with costumed characters, trick or treating from noon until 4 p.m. and more. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Races will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $10 if purchased online -- click here -- or $12 at the door. 

The five-week fall meet runs Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 1. 

