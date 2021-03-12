LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is looking to fill a long list of positions in preparation for this year's Kentucky Derby.
The horse racing track is hosting a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Churchill Downs and its vendors are hiring for Derby week and its 38-day Spring Meet, which runs April through June.
Open positions include event staff, ushers, bartenders, security and concession workers, among other opportunities.
The job fair named "Staff Call to Post" will be hosted in Millionaires' Row 4 and people will enter the facility through the Clubhouse Gate.
Walk-ins are welcome, and attendees can register before the event.
