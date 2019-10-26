LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs begins its 130th fall meet Sunday with a trick-or-treat event for children ages 12 and under.
Family Adventure Day will feature a pumpkin patch, meet and greets with costumed characters, trick or treating from noon until 4 p.m. and more. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.
Races will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $10 if purchased online -- click here -- or $12 at the door.
The five-week fall meet runs Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 1.
