Fresh fruits and vegetables coming to 'food desert' in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders need help shrinking the city's food desert, and say the public can help by filling out a survey.

Responses to the survey will help the city figure out how to spend $3.5 million to develop a new grocery store in an underserved area.

You can also give your opinions by calling 502-574-5883 or by mail addressed to: 

ATTN: Center for Health Equity

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness

400 E. Gray Street

Louisville, Ky. 40202

The deadline to give feedback is Sept. 13.

