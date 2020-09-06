LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders need help shrinking the city's food desert, and say the public can help by filling out a survey.
Responses to the survey will help the city figure out how to spend $3.5 million to develop a new grocery store in an underserved area.
To fill out the survey, click here.
You can also give your opinions by calling 502-574-5883 or by mail addressed to:
ATTN: Center for Health Equity
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness
400 E. Gray Street
Louisville, Ky. 40202
The deadline to give feedback is Sept. 13.
For more information about the project, click here.
