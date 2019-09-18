LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking for a job, you're in luck.
The city of Hillview is hosting a job fair from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Jesse Schott Memorial Gym, 298 Prairie Dr., Building C.
Hillview Deputy City Clerk Kristy Denton said 30 businesses and staffing agencies are expected to be in attendance offering jobs in Bullitt County, Okolona and the surrounding areas.
According to a news release, the jobs being offered will range from warehouse work to skilled trades, clerical and health care positions. Temporary hires will also be available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.