LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The park that's been at the heart of protests over the last year is getting a makeover.
Concept art has been released for ideas in the works for Jefferson Square Park.
Plans include a memorial wall and garden honoring first responders who've died in the line of duty, a curved canopy to provide some shade an interactive water feature and a lot of green space.
The park was built in the 1970s on South Sixth Street, and redesign efforts started several years ago.
The city is still looking for feedback on the new plan.
