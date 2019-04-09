LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is this weekend, April 13, and it's all-hands-on-deck as the city prepares for one of the largest annual fireworks displays in North America.
This is the 30th year for the event that kicks off the festivities for the Kentucky Derby, and city officials have detailed plans in place for traffic. The annual road closures for Thunder include I-64, I-65, and I-71 near downtown, as well as surrounding downtown streets.
They'll close at 8:30 p.m., about an hour before the fireworks, and reopen afterwards.
CLICK HERE for Louisville road closures
Waterfront Park is always packed for the air show and fireworks, but this year for the first time in recent memory, there are no construction projects nearby. That means the venue will accommodate more people than ever.
The city is expecting over 600,000 people to jam the banks of the Ohio River Saturday night, which means police, EMS, and firefighters will be surrounding the area to keep it safe.
To make sure first responders can communicate in an area where cell phone signals could be unreliable, the Kentucky Derby Festival has teamed up with AT&T to use FirstNet, ensuring that hundreds of first responders will have a direct line of communication.
"When all of those spectators are in one venue, it can create difficulties for commercial networks with the tremendous increase in demand," said Hood Harris, president of AT&T Kentucky. "First responders using those networks have to compete with those spectators. We believe safety should never come second."
Unlike last year, city officials believe river conditions are favorable for boaters, and expect many to enjoy the air show and fireworks on the water. So there will be dozens of officers patrolling the Ohio River to keep those spectators safe.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD BOATING SAFETY GUIDE
Bring your Pegasus Pin for free admission, but leave your pets, tents, and drones at home. Make sure you check the link below for a complete list of items you cannot bring.
CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS
