LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, Kentucky state officials are actively working to keep families and spectators safe.
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District would like to remind everyone that airborne and explosion-based fireworks are illegal set off and to "consider your neighbor before you light that fuse."
"Excessive smoke from fireworks displays can impact people who are suffering from breathing ailments like asthma, emphysema and COPD," APCD Director Keith Talley Sr. said.
The Kentucky State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also issued a statement reminding the public to always be cautious when using fireworks.
"If celebrating at home, be sure to research state and local laws and regulations as they differ from city to city. Before purchasing or using fireworks, check with authorities in your area to find out what is permitted," said Mike Haney, Kentucky fire marshal and director of PPC's Division of Fire Prevention.
Exercising necessary caution is crucial in preventing injury and death. The Consumer Products Safety Commission reported 121 firework-related deaths since 2018 and an estimated 9,100 injuries last year alone, with firecrackers being the leading cause.
"Injuries are avoidable," Haney said. "Parents should be mindful that sparklers burn at approximately 2,000 degrees; hot enough to melt some metals. I'd think twice before handing a sparkler to a child."
Officials offer the following advice for safe firework storing and usage:
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children.
- Always have an adult present and never allow children to handle fireworks.
- Wear safety glasses and only light one firework at a time.
- Never stand over fireworks and make sure you are at a safe distance.
- Never light fireworks in a closed environment.
- Never take apart fireworks or add ingredients.
- Keep water close and soak leftovers to prevent fire.
- Always follow directions.
Officials warn locals to act as spectators and not attempt to replicate large-scale fireworks shows at homes and in front yards. Professional shows will happen on Waterfront Park, and families are encouraged to view that instead.
For more safety tips, visit the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's website here.
If you see fireworks being misused or sold illegally, call the toll-free ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-BOMB.
