LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders unveiled a historic marker at West End School on Virginia Avenue Thursday morning to celebrate Muhammad Ali.
To the sound of drums and cheers, a blue tarp fell away to reveal the marker at the school, which Ali, then named Cassius Clay, attended beginning in 1948.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the school helped shape the young Clay.
Fischer tweeted Thursday morning that Ali’s name “still has the power to inspire people to do good the world over,” and that he was excited to dedicate the marker at the school.
Ali lived less than a mile from the school, the original portion of which was built in 1923 as the Virginia Avenue Colored School, according to the National Register of Historic Places. Two flanking wings were added in 1926.
The school has historic significance because at the time it was unusual for local authorities in the region to grant permission for the building of a school for African Americans, the NRHP said.
The school construction signaled “the growing importance of the African American community within Louisville's educational system. It also indicates one important local accomplishment of a very early prolific African American builder, Samuel Plato.”
The marker is the latest of six that will be displayed at places of significance to “The Greatest.”
City officials unveiled the first Ali marker in June at Presbyterian Community Center, where he trained. More markers are planned for Central High School, Chickasaw Park and Columbia gym.
