LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a new five-year plan to make the city healthier.
The "Healthy Louisville 2025" plan was unveiled by Mayor Greg Fischer's office and public health officials on Tuesday. Priorities of the plan include making it safe for people to travel by bike, wheelchair, walking or public transportation. The city will also try to reduce pollution and environmental hazards.
Another goal is reducing rental home eviction rates and creating equitable, safe housing by increasing home ownership among black residents. The fourth aim is to make sure all Jefferson County Public Schools students have equal access to health services and social and economic support.
"These four areas are critical, because it's difficult to achieve a healthy life without them," Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said. "We are all held back from reaching our full potential when some of us are denied the tools to achieve good health."
The city plans to track progress on these goals and provide regular updates.
