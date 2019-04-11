LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark Memorial Bridge closed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and will remain closed until Sunday afternoon as crews begin preparing for Thunder Over Louisville.
This is the 30th year for the event that kicks off the festivities for the Kentucky Derby. Besides the Clark Memorial Bridge (2nd Street Bridge), annual road closures for Thunder include I-64, I-65 and I-71 near downtown, as well as surrounding downtown streets.
The bridge is expected to reopen by 2 p.m. on April 14.
Several streets in Jeffersonville will also be closed all day Saturday.
