LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bridge closures have been announced in preparation for next weekend's Thunder Over Louisville.
Thunder officials say the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge will close Thursday, April 11, to prepare for Saturday's fireworks show.
The closure will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and last through Sunday at 2 p.m. The bridge will remain closed all day Friday and Saturday.
Officials also say the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will be closed Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for air show practice. It will also close at 10 a.m. Saturday for the fireworks, and reopen at midnight.
Louisville Metro Police are expected to release their traffic plan on Tuesday, officials say.
TARC has already announced increased service for Thunder day, with 68 extra buses on the road and six post-Thunder boarding areas around the downtown area to help attendees get home safely.
