LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is asking for the public's help to name one of its newest -- and cutest -- residents.
"Nestled away at Ray Lawrence Park are some of the Town of Clarksville's hardest working employees -- a family of goats that maintain the grass and vegetation around the park's storm water basin," a news release from Clarksville Parks and Recreation states. "That family recently welcomed a new addition, and now we are asking the public to help name our new baby goat."
The cute new addition is female.
According to the news release, since the 1980s, the town has "hired" teams of goats to safely manage the vegetation on the basin -- and to serve as the town's new mascots.
"The goats live in a spacious fenced-in area where they are able to do their jobs and also mingle with park guests when they're not on the clock," the news release states. "The Public Works Department is in charge of feeding, watering and monitoring the goats' health and safety -- even going so far as to provide them with heated lamps and water bowls in the winter months."
Area residents are invited to submit names for the baby goat by visiting the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Residents without a Facebook account can send their suggestions to info@clarksvilleparks.com.
The department will choose three of the best names, then invite the public to vote on the winner.
Names will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 7.
