CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is celebrating the launch of a pair of new developments.
Officials broke ground Thursday on the town's first newly-constructed, mixed-use, multi-family development in 30 years.
The five-acre complex along Eastern Boulevard includes retail space, apartments and townhomes.
The project is in partnership between the town of Clarksville and developer Form G.
"What makes it special is the tall ceilings, the forward-thinking design, the progressive movement of walkability, the mixed-use concept of not having to drive everywhere and then it's proximity to the interstate and to everything else that Clarksville is doing," said Eric Goodman, president and CEO of Form G Companies.
The project is expected to be complete by fall of next year.
Clarksville officials also kicked-off another project on Eastern Boulevard Thursday morning: a 2-mile walking trail. It will connect communities, schools, neighborhoods, parks and retail centers in southern Indiana.
