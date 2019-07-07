CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 4th annual "Pack the Bus" initiative will take place starting tomorrow.
Clarksville Community Schools is teaming up with One Vision Credit Union to provide assistance to students.
Community members can drop off school supplies at One Vision Credit Union between July 8 and July 20. The supplies will be accepted at both of the credit union's locations: 206 West Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville and 2441 State Street in New Albany.
Clarksville Cove, located at 800 South Clark Boulevard, will also accept donations from July 29 through August 7. Anyone who donates to Clarksville Cove during the donation period will receive a $2 discount on admission.
Click here for a list of requested supplies.
