LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana pool is planning to reopen this summer, but it's reminding guests that things will look a little different.
Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center announced on Facebook that they intend to reopen Memorial Day weekend but stressed that the reopening plans are tentative and could change based on new recommendations and/or mandates issued by the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The center said it will be implementing several changes for the season, including certain restrictions and policy changes to abide by recommendations put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Clark County Health Department. Those changes may include limiting capacity.
Also among the changes, the center said season passes will not be offered this year in anticipation that the season may be forced to end early because of COVID-19. Only daily passes will be sold. General admission costs $8 daily and $5 after 4 p.m. Children ages 2 and under get in free.
Officials expect to release additional details as Memorial Day weekend approaches.
The city's parks and recreation board chose not to open the aquatic center in 2020 because of the pandemic, saying it didn't see any benefit to opening as it would have had to put significant restrictions on hours, parties, swim lessons and the number of visitors allowed — all of which would have created a financial loss.
